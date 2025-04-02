Join us April 16th for a revenue-boosting masterclass with Anthony Delconte, Entrepreneur Media's Director of Audience Development. Discover the hidden strategies that turn casual visitors into paying customers and unlock the profit potential hiding in your existing audience!

Building a loyal and engaged social audience is more important than ever in today's digital-first world. But turning followers into a thriving community—and monetizing that relationship—requires strategy, creativity, and a deep understanding of the evolving social media landscape.

Join us on April 16, 2025, at 2 PM ET for an exclusive webinar, brought to you by Entrepreneur Launchpad, with Anthony Delconte, Entrepreneur Media's Director of Audience Development. Register now to discover Anthony's insider strategies to help you transform your audience into a thriving community and revenue stream.

What You'll Learn:

Smarter strategies for building and sustaining audience growth

How to own and nurture long-term relationships with your followers

The current state of brand sponsorships and partnership opportunities

How to identify and negotiate lucrative deals with brands and talent

How to diversify revenue through non-sponsorship opportunities like memberships and subscriptions

Don't leave money on the table—learn how to maximize your audience's potential and unlock new revenue streams. Register today!

About the Speaker:

Anthony Delconte leads audience development at Entrepreneur Media, focusing on social media, newsletters, and subscription products. Drawing from over 15 years of experience at both legacy and creator-focused media companies—including CNBC, Men's Journal, and Panda Global—he specializes in building audience funnels that drive long-term growth and monetization. His expertise spans brand sponsorships, membership programs, subscriptions, and strategic partnerships with creators to build lasting audience relationships.