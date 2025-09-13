Prepare for CISSP, GSEC, CISA, and more with one affordable, lifetime plan.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're serious about getting into (or advancing your knowledge of) cybersecurity then access to quality, up-to-date training isn't optional. It's essential. InfoSec4TC's Platinum Membership makes that access easy, with a comprehensive lifetime subscription to over 90 expert-led certification courses and continuously updated training material.

Through October 5, you'll pay just a one-time payment of $52.97 (MSRP $280) to unlock lifetime, self-paced access to preparation for top IT security certifications: CISSP, GSEC, CISM, CISA, Ethical Hacking, and more. The membership also includes exam question updates, extra course resources, and future course additions — all at no additional cost.

Courses are designed for professionals at all levels. Whether you're aiming to earn your first credential, shift careers into cybersecurity, or expand your current skill-set, the structured curriculum and clear learning paths make the journey approachable. You'll also receive an attendance certificate with CPEs, access to private study groups, and one free session of career consulting and planning.

And InfoSec4TC doesn't stop at instruction. Their mentorship approach helps you stay accountable and on track, no matter if your goal is certification, a job title upgrade, or a full career transition into infosec. With more than 90 courses and growing, your training evolves as the industry does.

Lock in lifetime access to InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership for just $52.97 until October 5.

StackSocial prices subject to change.