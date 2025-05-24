Get 8 Essential Microsoft Office Apps For One Low Lifetime Price Secure your own Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows license for just $50 for life.

According to Forbes, entrepreneurs spend 36% of their time handling administrative duties. If you'd like some help in that department, consider leaning on some classic apps. A lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows gives you eight apps to work with, and right now it's on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $219.99) through June 1.

Get the classic Microsoft Office experience with a modern discount

This Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows license outfits your PC with eight helpful apps to tackle your work tasks, all for one low price. Knock out budgets and other spreadsheets with Excel, whip up a presentation for your morning meeting with PowerPoint, and send out email updates via Outlook.

You'll also get access to the classic Word app and newer additions like Access, Teams, OneNote, and Publisher. This lifetime license gives you permanent access, so you get them all for less than $7 each and there are no monthly subscription fees required.

Don't be concerned about the older 2021 version; it actually has some perks over the newer editions. This version lets you work with familiar interfaces without AI integrations. You can also work offline more easily, as you download all the apps to your device and don't have to worry about being connected to the cloud.

Note: Your PC needs to be updated to Windows 10 or 11 to be compatible. It's also recommended that you have 1GB of RAM free.

Grab your own lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $49.97 (reg. $219.99) now through June 1.

