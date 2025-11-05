Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Office With AI Features for $130

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses spend an average of $1,200 per employee annually on software subscriptions, according to research from Gartner research. If you’re running a small business with a limited budget, these recurring expenses can sometimes be challenging to cover. Fortunately, Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC provides permanent access to the top three business software programs, newly enhanced with AI, for just $129.97, a 13 percent discount off the regular $149.99 retail price.

Core productivity tools beefed up with modern capabilities

Microsoft Office 2024 Home includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, the three applications that handle most business document needs. New artificial intelligence (AI) integration allows you to automate routine MS Office tasks and breeze through your workday.

Smart Compose in Word suggests text based on context, helping you create sentences faster. Natural language processing summarizes lengthy documents, translates content and extracts key information without manual review.

Excel’s dynamic arrays transform data analysis. Formulas like FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE create outputs that update as source data changes, so the spreadsheet automatically adjusts in real time. This is vital for companies that track inventory, sales figures, or financial metrics.

PowerPoint now supports recording presentations with voice, video and closed captions, which can be a big help when creating training content or client presentations. The Quick Access Toolbar lets you pin frequently used commands and this is a real productivity booster.

The contextual ribbon interface adapts to show only relevant tools based on current tasks. When editing tables in Word, formatting options appear automatically. This adaptive interface reduces the time you spend searching through menus.

Accessibility features include real-time feedback from the accessibility checker, ensuring documents meet compliance standards. These are features you absolutely must have if you’re working with government contracts or serving diverse audiences.

Real-time co-authoring lets multiple team members work on the same document simultaneously. Everyone sees changes instantly and can communicate through built-in chat and commenting features. Version history tracks modifications, letting you revert to previous drafts or compare versions.

This is a one-time purchase connected to your Microsoft Account, not your device. You own this version permanently without additional fees and it can impressively turbocharge your workflow.

StackSocial prices subject to change.