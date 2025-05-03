Get Core Business Tools in One Suite: Microsoft Office 2019 for Windows or Mac Starting at $30 Streamline operations, eliminate subscription fees, and equip your team with essential productivity apps.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

In today's fast-paced work environment, productivity tools aren't just helpful—they're essential. Eighty-one percent of U.S. small businesses rely on productivity software daily, and more than 60% cite efficiency and cost-effectiveness as top purchasing factors, according to a 2023 report from Statista.

For entrepreneurs who are juggling everything from client communications to financial forecasting, having the right tools can directly impact profitability and workflow. That's where Microsoft Office 2019 for PC and Mac stands out. Starting at $30 (reg. $229), this classic suite delivers essential business tools without recurring fees, helping entrepreneurs eliminate business costs for software.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows

Designed for Windows users, Office Professional Plus 2019 includes essential applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

These tools are vital for creating documents, analyzing data, managing emails, and organizing information. The suite's one-time purchase model eliminates recurring subscription fees, making it a cost-effective choice for startups and small businesses.

Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac

Tailored for Mac users, this version of Office includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams Classic. It's optimized for macOS features, such as Retina display and full-screen view support. Ideal for entrepreneurs and small businesses operating in creative industries or remote settings, this suite facilitates document creation, data analysis, presentations, and communication.

With lifetime access for both productivity suites, businesses can rely on a stable and familiar platform without the need for constant updates or internet connectivity.

Ensure you and your business have reliable software at your fingertips, minus the ever-rising recurring fees.

