By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Whether you're looking for a hobby or a lucrative side hustle, drones present an opportunity that is uniquely 2021. Aerial photography is used in a huge range of industries, from real estate and land development to entertainment and more. There are always customers looking for great drone pilots to help them capture outstanding aerial footage.

But the best drones on the market tend to cost far more than anybody wants to spend on a hobby. If you're looking to get into drone flight, but don't want to break the bank, check out the 4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone on sale for just $69.95 (reg. $272) today.

This camera drone checks all the boxes at a reasonable price. The remote-controlled quadcopter is fitted with a 2.4G motor and a 3-axis gimbal for capturing stable and accurate footage, whether you're taking pictures or recording in 4K resolution. It has a video-following feature that allows you to create great footage without futzing around with the controls too much, although the remote is intuitive and responsive. The drone has a 1,200m remote distance, allowing you to capture wide aerial shots, and is outfitted with GPS capability so you can always precisely track where it is when you're beyond your field of vision. Plus, taking off and landing is as easy as just pressing a button thanks to the one key takeoff/landing feature. It's just as easy for beginners to fly as it would be for a seasoned expert, making it a great first drone for anybody.

Get into the world of drone photography with a 4K drone that includes a bulk of the features at a fraction of the price. Right now, you can get the 4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone on sale for 74 percent off $272 at just $69.95.

