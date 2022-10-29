Get Training Materials for 14 Certification Exams for a Prime Day-Like Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the most important aspects of entrepreneurship is a commitment to lifelong learning. In a competitive business landscape, you owe it to yourself to learn the skills you need to stay on the cutting edge and get ahead of the competition. One of the best ways to do that is to earn certifications to fortify and demonstrate your skill set.

When it comes to IT, there are many certifications that can raise your earning potential and help you better service your business. And, from now until October 31, you can lock in training materials for some top certification exams for an overstock price. Case in point: The 2022 CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle is just $19.99 until Halloween as part of our Overstock sale.

This bundle includes training materials for 14 top certification exams from ExamsDigest. Recipients of a perfect 5-star rating on Trustpilot, ExamsDigest offers quiz-based online training for the world's most in-demand IT certifications to help you ace them on your first attempt. Here, you'll get 14 e-books to walk you through the basics to advanced concepts of networking, hardware, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. You'll also get up-to-date on the current exam objectives of some of the top exams from CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google.

Highlights of the training include CompTIA A+ Core, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (SAA-C02), Cisco CCNA, and more. Regardless of where your skills are lacking, you can elevate your expertise and earn certifications that will help you raise your earning potential and accomplish more in your career.

Get on the certification track in some of the world's most in-demand disciplines. From now until October 31, you can get CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle for 85 percent off $139 at just $19.99 — no coupon needed.

