About 66.3% of entrepreneurs use their personal funds to start their companies, according to business banking specialist North One. That means every penny counts. Since one of the highest priorities for businesses of all sizes has to be security and data protection, you'll want the most cost-effective way of protecting your company's data. That's precisely what you get from the AdGuard VPN + Ad Blocker Family Security Suite, available to new users for only $44.97 through March 30.

This bundle includes a five-year subscription to AdGuard VPN and a lifetime subscription to the intuitive AdGuard ad blocker. AdGuard VPN protects not only your company's data but all your clients. It's a powerful tool with advanced security protocols that protect sensitive information from cyber threats.

AdGuard VPN is also an excellent solution for protecting a remote workforce. The service provides secure remote access, simultaneous connections of up to 10 devices, and a strict zero-logging policy. It also prevents data leaks and repels phishing attacks, making protecting your company's online reputation easier and maintaining your customers' trust, the company says.

Connect to more than 60 locations and never again worry about online geographical restrictions. You can use AdGuard VPN on any platform, including Chrome, Android, and iOS. AdGuard VPN is an affordable, cost-effective security solution, so it's easy to see why users have rated it 4.6 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store.

With a low one-time payment, you also get a lifetime subscription to the Ad Blocker Family Security Suite, which offers a robust, intuitive ad blocker and comprehensive protection of your and your family's privacy with a strong parental control system. You'll enjoy a secure browsing experience with your digital world, safe from phishing websites and malware, your data hidden from trackers, and your children's protection from accessing inappropriate content on mobile or desktop devices.

Get the AdGuard VPN + Ad Blocker Family Security Suite while it's available to new users for only $44.97 when you use code GUARD5 to get $5 off until 11:59 p.m. on March 30.

