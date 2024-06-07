Get All Access for $5/mo

Despite the emergence of free office tools, Microsoft Office remains one of the most popular office suites in the world. That's how good it is. But it doesn't have to be reserved for corporate budgets, especially now that its price has been reduced during our Father's Day Sale. It also has 5/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store.

If you want to give your business-oriented dad (or yourself) a gift that will keep on giving, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $170 off now.

For this one-time payment, you'll have complete access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Publisher, and Access. It's a complete suite of tools to help you handle your professional needs, from writing documents and crunching numbers to creating compelling presentations and flipbooks.

All of the tools in Pro 2021 have been redesigned to make them as usable for designers as they are for data analysts. Whether your dad is creative or technical, he'll find it easy to leverage Microsoft Office in a way that works for him. Plus, with the ribbon-based user interface, he'll have quick and seamless access to all of the suite's features, tools, and customizations, making it easier to work on complex projects across multiple platforms.

Office Pro 2021 is different from Microsoft 365 in that you do not have to pay subscription fees. This deal is made possible by an authorized Microsoft Partner and comes with instant delivery and download for a single Windows PC.

Give your dad a gift that will elevate his productivity.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $49.97 (reg. $219).

