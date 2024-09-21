Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average company spends 3.28% of its revenue on technology, and that doesn't include software or hardware renewals, according to a study conducted by Deloitte. Although your company's tech equipment budget may be costly, you don't have to spend hundreds on new devices each year to boost productivity.

Instead, you could make those you already have more efficient. First up is your PC. If it isn't already running on Windows 10 Pro, you're missing out on the latest productivity tools and innovative security measures. Through September 29, this operating system is on sale for $19.97 (reg. $199) for life.

Increased productivity for your PC

If you've noticed slower performance on your device, this operating system (OS) upgrade is designed to enhance your PC's performance and efficiency. Thanks to its 64-bit computing architecture, business owners and their employees can multitask while crunching numbers on Excel, designing company graphics, and leading stakeholder meetings.

Windows 10 Pro is also designed to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft 365 (not included with your purchase). Companies using Microsoft 365 for access to Microsoft productivity apps will be able to edit Word documents, collaborate with colleagues on Teams, and more at any time.

Designed specifically for working professionals

As a solopreneur or working professional, you'll benefit from the Pro side of Windows 10 (vs. Home, the free version).

Secure your PC's hard drive with BitLocker device encryption, test software with Windows Sandbox, manage virtual machines with Hyper-V, and deploy specific policies for different devices, users, and groups with Group Policy management. This OS is designed to keep your data and devices protected from tampering and malware.

Entrepreneurs and their employees can also control their PC from any remote device with the Remote Desktop feature, allowing for access to their work files and colleagues wherever they are.

Boost your productivity and streamline your workflow with Windows 10 Pro, now on sale for $19.97 (reg. $199) through September 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

