Social media is no longer optional; it's a growth engine for modern entrepreneurs. But how do you get started? And once you're up and running, how do you maximize your time and results?

Join us for a free webinar, Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth, presented by Cruise Planners and Entrepreneur. In this dynamic 60-minute webinar moderated by Entrepreneur's Business Development Expert-in-Residence Terry Rice, discover how business owners are building influence online to drive serious revenue offline.

Rice will be joined by a panel of speakers who have first-hand, real-world experience building and engaging audiences over social media: Cruise Planners' Social Media Strategist Brianna Taylor, and Cruise Planners franchisees Matt and Chelsy Hoffman (@HoffmanHappyTravels on YouTube), and Nick Pena (@cubancruiseguy on Instagram). You'll hear how they turned content into connection and connection into conversions. With lessons from the travel industry that translate across any business, this session is a must for anyone looking to grow their brand, audience, and bottom line through social media.

Topics we'll explore during this webinar will include:

  • Content that converts: Discover the content strategies that lead to engagement, trust, and new business opportunities.
  • Start before you're ready: Learn how to get over the fear of creating content—and why the most effective posts are often unscripted and authentic.
  • Credibility through consistency: Understand how regular content reinforces your brand, builds trust, and grows your audience over time.
  • Influence that drives results: Learn how to move beyond likes and followers to build real relationships that generate revenue.
  • The power of franchising: See how Cruise Planners franchisees benefit from built-in marketing support, name recognition, and access to exclusive promotions.
  • Bonus: All attendees will receive a free copy of Cruise Planners' Guide to Social Media—a practical resource to help you create content that converts and scale your brand with confidence.

The Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth webinar will be held live on Tuesday July 15 at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.

