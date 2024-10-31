Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

In the middle of a hectic workday, the last thing you need is to hunt down chargers or untangle cables just to keep your devices going. The 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless and Wired Charging Station offers a quick fix for the daily charging chaos. With room to charge everything from your phone to your smartwatch and earbuds, it brings order to your workspace so you can focus on getting things done.

You can get two of these useful power hubs for $99.97 through November 3. Ready to make desk clutter a thing of the past? Skip ahead and go straight to checkout.

The station offers space to charge up to four devices simultaneously — three wireless charging spots plus a USB-A port for an extra wired option. MagSafe-compatible with auto-alignment, it's perfect for iPhone 12 to 15 series, ensuring a secure, fast charge every time (up to 10W). Qi-charging compatibility also means you can power up any Qi-enabled phone or Bluetooth earbuds (up to 15W) — so Android users are covered, too.

For your Apple Watch, there's a dedicated charging stand that supports Series 1 to 9, and the adjustable stand feature keeps your iPhone visible in portrait or landscape mode, making it easy to unlock with Face ID at any time.

And it's more than just charging; this station includes a dimmable night lamp with three brightness levels — perfect for a bedside setup or low-light workspace. With touch controls, you can adjust the brightness to suit your needs.

From powering up multiple devices to keeping your desk clutter-free, this charging station is built for serious multitasking.

Until November 3, get the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless and Wired Charging Station on sale for $99.97 (reg. $159) by going directly to checkout.

