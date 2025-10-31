Launch Your Business Website With AI Tools for $39

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Seventy-one percent of small businesses still don’t have a website, primarily due to cost and technical complexity as barriers, according to research from GoDaddy. Suppose you’re an entrepreneur who needs an online presence but doesn’t want to spend thousands of dollars on web development. In that case, Hostinger’s Business Website Builder gives you AI-powered website creation tools that handle the technical work. Best of all, new users can currently get a one-year subscription for just $38.99.

AI builds your website in minutes

Describe your business vision in a few sentences, and the AI creates a complete website with high-converting layouts, optimized product pages, and professional design. You can also choose from 150 responsive templates. The drag-and-drop interface lets you customize everything without writing a line of code. Adjust layouts, change colors, modify fonts, and rearrange elements using a smart grid that keeps everything aligned.

The AI store builder creates entire storefronts instantly for e-commerce businesses. Upload product images, then let the system automatically remove backgrounds and generate descriptions. You can list up to 600 physical, digital, and print-on-demand products with support for over 100 payment methods and zero transaction fees from Hostinger.

The plan includes hosting, security and performance optimization as a complete bundle. You get unlimited bandwidth with no traffic caps, unlimited SSL certificates, and a free domain for the first year. Five email mailboxes per website are included, giving you professional email addresses that match your domain.

Marketing integration covers the essentials. Built-in SEO tools help your site rank in search results. You can connect Google Ads, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, Hotjar, and WhatsApp directly to your website. The complete business website solution includes analytics and traffic data to monitor performance.

Mobile editing lets you build, edit, and publish from any device. Templates are responsive by default, ensuring your site looks professional on all screen sizes. You can create up to 50 websites with one subscription, making it ideal for entrepreneurs managing multiple ventures or for agencies serving various clients.

Support runs 24/7, with live chat or email responses within 3 minutes, available in 8 languages. The 30-day money-back guarantee means you can try the platform risk-free.

Get the Hostinger Business Website Builder 1-Year Subscription while it’s available to new US users for only $38.99, a 75 percent discount off the regular $207.94 subscription price.

Hostinger Business Website Builder: 1-Yr Subscription

See Deal



