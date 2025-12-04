Learn How to Master Hardware Upgrades and Data Security for $25

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses waste an average of 23 hours per employee during PC migrations and hardware upgrades, a Gartner study says. Entrepreneurs managing multiple workstations or upgrading systems will be happy to hear that you can now eliminate the complexity of moving applications, protecting data, and securing privacy.

The PC Transfer Kit Bundle offers a lifetime of PCmover Professional for only $24.97 (with code PCSWAP), while new users can also enjoy a lifetime of DiskImage and SafeErase at no extra charge.

PCmover Professional: Zero-downtime migrations

PCmover Professional breezes through what used to require hours of manual work and IT expertise. The software automatically transfers applications, files, settings, and user profiles from old PCs to new ones, even across different Windows versions.

What makes it seamless

Programs are installed ready-to-use on the new machine without having to hunt for old license codes or installation files.

Nothing changes on the old PC, and nothing gets overwritten on the new one.

A setup wizard walks you through the process

Certified migration experts provide free assistance 24/7 by phone or remote access.

For companies that are onboarding new employees or upgrading hardware, this means zero downtime.

DiskImage: Complete system protection

DiskImage creates complete backups of entire systems, not just files. If ransomware hits, hardware fails, or a corrupted update crashes a workstation, you can restore all your applications, settings, and data in one step.

Key features:

Hardware Independent Restore feature lets you restore everything you lost on one PC on any other PC, regardless of make or model.

Schedule automatic backups to run in the background

Store images on external drives or optical media

SafeErase: Government-grade deletion

SafeErase permanently deletes sensitive business data using government-recommended methods. Before selling old equipment, recycling drives, or reassigning devices, SafeErase ensures financial records, client information, and proprietary data cannot be recovered by anyone.

Protection includes:

Individual files, entire partitions, or complete hard drives

Six different secure deletion methods

Exceptional value for comprehensive PC management

A lifetime of PCmover Professional alone allows you to secure comprehensive PC management tools at a fraction of typical enterprise software costs. A lifetime of DiskImage and SafeErase for new users adds exceptional value to the bundle.

Get a lifetime subscription to the PC Transfer Kit Bundle for just $24.97 with code PCSWAP, including PCmover Professional for everyone, plus new user access to DiskImage and SafeErase.

