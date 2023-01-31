Listen to Music Without Blocking Out the World with These Headphones

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs juggle a lot in their lives. That's why — even when you're trying to get laser focused with some music to increase your productivity — you can't completely zone out. Sure, you might want to get as much done as possible, but you also want to remain available for employees and coworkers in case they need you.

StackCommerce

Fortunately, your headphones don't have to block out the world around you. With these Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones, you can enjoy premium audio quality without blocking your ears.

These lightweight, comfortable headphones utilize bone conduction technology to rest on your ears and send audio directly to your inner ears through vibrations. That way, your ears are unobstructed, letting you stay aware of your surroundings whether you're working in public, commuting, or working out. In addition, they fit snugly behind your ears and are IPX6 water-resistant, making them suitable for heavy daily use.

The headphones are made from soft plastic, charge with a standard USB charger, and offer up to six hours of continuous playback on a single charge. You can answer calls on the device itself and talk through the microphone built into the cord. Bluetooth connectivity lets you pair with your preferred device in just a minute or so. That way, you can stay completely connected to the world around you. It's an audio solution that blocks out distractions without making you feel completely isolated from the world.

One verified buyer, Rebecca, wrote, "Comfortable! I usually forget that I have them on. I've bought 2 pairs in addition to mine for family members."

Enjoy a convenient listening solution whether working, commuting, or exercising. For a limited time, you can get the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones for just $33.99 (reg. $109).

Prices subject to change.