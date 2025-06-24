Edit Photos Like a Pro With This Award-Winning AI Tool, $80 for Lifetime License Cut freelance costs with this powerful photo editing bundle from Luminar Neo.

According to Business Insider, entrepreneurs typically allocate 10% of their revenue to pay freelancers for support roles. But if you're ready to take on more yourself, the award-winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle lets you create professional-grade images without having to outsource.

Right now, a lifetime license to Luminar Neo, a video training course, and six packs of preset photo filters can all be yours for $79.99 (reg. $682), the best price on the web.

Handle pro-level image edits yourself with Luminar Neo

With Luminar Neo, you can create professional-looking photos without hiring an expensive photographer. This easy-to-use photo editor is compatible with both Windows and Mac, and works as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom. It's packed with basic editing tools like masking, layers, and local adjustments, so you can create eye-catching photos.

Luminar Neo also offers AI-powered tools to take your photos to the next level. It provides tools like sky replacement, skin retouching, and control of lighting aspects in photos. And if you figure out the perfect recipe for your photos, you can use multiform presets and easily replicate that same look over and over again.

This bundle includes the Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo Video Course, an informative class taught by photographer and editor Albert Dros that teaches you how to edit landscapes beautifully.

You'll also receive six preset photo filter packs, which allow you to transform photos without manual editing. Change your photos with the Light Reflections Overlay Add-On, give a winter vibe with the Frosty Winter LUTs Add-On, among other options.

Handle photos in house with the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle, now only $79.99 (reg. $682), the best price on the web.

