Stop Using ChatGPT Like an Amateur — Turn It Into a $100K Business Strategist I used one ChatGPT prompt to uncover exactly why my funnel wasn't converting — and how to fix it.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs think they're using AI the right way — asking ChatGPT for catchy headlines, content ideas or maybe even a basic funnel outline.

But here's the truth: That surface-level use? It's holding you back.

What if you could train ChatGPT to think like a $100,000 business strategist — and audit your business like a pro? This video reveals the real reason your content isn't converting, your email campaigns are underperforming, and your revenue is plateauing — even though you're working harder than ever.

You'll discover:

  • The one prompt that turned ChatGPT into a full-time business advisor — helping triple revenue in just 30 days.
  • A setup that transforms AI into a decision-making machine — not a glorified assistant.
  • The exact system that uncovers what's actually working (and what's quietly sabotaging your growth).

If you've ever felt like you're doing all the right things and still falling behind, this video might just be the turning point.

Watch now — before you waste another month stuck in the cycle of overthinking, overwhelm, and underperformance.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

