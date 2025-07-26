I used one ChatGPT prompt to uncover exactly why my funnel wasn't converting — and how to fix it.

Most entrepreneurs think they're using AI the right way — asking ChatGPT for catchy headlines, content ideas or maybe even a basic funnel outline.

But here's the truth: That surface-level use? It's holding you back.

What if you could train ChatGPT to think like a $100,000 business strategist — and audit your business like a pro? This video reveals the real reason your content isn't converting, your email campaigns are underperforming, and your revenue is plateauing — even though you're working harder than ever.

You'll discover:

The one prompt that turned ChatGPT into a full-time business advisor — helping triple revenue in just 30 days.

The exact system that uncovers what's actually working (and what's quietly sabotaging your growth).

If you've ever felt like you're doing all the right things and still falling behind, this video might just be the turning point.

Watch now — before you waste another month stuck in the cycle of overthinking, overwhelm, and underperformance.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.