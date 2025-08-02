OpenAI's Latest Move Is a Game Changer — Here's How Smart Solopreneurs Are Turning It Into Profit OpenAI's latest AI tool acts like a full-time assistant, helping solopreneurs save time, find leads and grow their business without hiring.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most solopreneurs are using AI like a digital notepad — but OpenAI's newest update just flipped the script.

This isn't just a smarter chatbot. It's a fully autonomous AI Agent that operates like a 24/7 team member — browsing websites, writing emails, analyzing competitors, even responding to Instagram comments — all without your input.

In this video, I'll show you how smart solopreneurs are quietly cashing in with this game-changing ChatGPT Agent — automating lead gen, handling outreach and scaling to seven figures without hiring a single employee.

Inside, you'll discover:

  • Instagram automation for hidden leads: Let the Agent scan your comment section, draft replies and recover missed sales opportunities — automatically.
  • AI-powered competitor analysis: Discover how to reverse-engineer top YouTube channels and social accounts to uncover viral angles and untapped gaps.
  • Hyper-personalized outreach at scale: See how this Agent researches businesses, writes custom cold emails and builds lead lists in minutes, not days.
  • Pitching podcasts and securing press: Grow your brand by using the Agent to find ideal shows, research hosts, and draft irresistible pitches tailored to your voice.
  • Admin, follow-up & inbox management: Watch how the Agent handles backlogged proposals, lead follow-ups and collaboration requests so you don't miss a thing.

This isn't theory. It's your new virtual worker. Whether you're a consultant, creator, coach or solo founder — if you're not using this, you're already falling behind.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years.

