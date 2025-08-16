OpenAI's New Agent Just Changed the Rules — Here's How Solopreneurs Are Turning it Into Profit The "virtual worker" that's replacing agencies, assistants and endless admin.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Most solopreneurs are still using AI like a note-taking app — but OpenAI's newest update just turned ChatGPT into something far more dangerous (and profitable).
This isn't a smarter chatbot. It's a fully autonomous AI Agent — a 24/7 virtual worker that can browse websites, dig through inboxes, reverse-engineer competitors, and even handle your Instagram comments… without your constant input.
In this video, I'll show you how top solopreneurs are scaling faster than ever with this Agent — automating lead generation, outreach and admin so they can grow without adding headcount.
Inside, you'll discover:
- Instagram lead recovery: How to find missed opportunities buried in your comments and DMs — and turn them into revenue on autopilot.
- Next-level competitor intel: Reverse-engineer winning content strategies and spot gaps your competitors missed.
- Hyper-personalized outreach: Build targeted lead lists, research decision-makers and send context-rich cold emails — all in minutes.
- Podcast & media pitching: Find the perfect shows, research hosts and create irresistible pitches that get replies.
- Admin & follow-ups handled: Clear your inbox, chase proposals and keep leads warm — without lifting a finger.
This isn't a "someday" AI feature. It's here now. Whether you're a consultant, creator, coach, or solo founder — if you don't learn to work with Agents like this, you're leaving money (and time) on the table.
The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.