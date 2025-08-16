OpenAI's New Agent Just Changed the Rules — Here's How Solopreneurs Are Turning it Into Profit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most solopreneurs are still using AI like a note-taking app — but OpenAI's newest update just turned ChatGPT into something far more dangerous (and profitable).

This isn't a smarter chatbot. It's a fully autonomous AI Agent — a 24/7 virtual worker that can browse websites, dig through inboxes, reverse-engineer competitors, and even handle your Instagram comments… without your constant input.

In this video, I'll show you how top solopreneurs are scaling faster than ever with this Agent — automating lead generation, outreach and admin so they can grow without adding headcount.

Inside, you'll discover:

Instagram lead recovery: How to find missed opportunities buried in your comments and DMs — and turn them into revenue on autopilot.

Next-level competitor intel: Reverse-engineer winning content strategies and spot gaps your competitors missed.

Hyper-personalized outreach: Build targeted lead lists, research decision-makers and send context-rich cold emails — all in minutes.

Podcast & media pitching: Find the perfect shows, research hosts and create irresistible pitches that get replies.

Admin & follow-ups handled: Clear your inbox, chase proposals and keep leads warm — without lifting a finger.

This isn't a "someday" AI feature. It's here now. Whether you're a consultant, creator, coach, or solo founder — if you don't learn to work with Agents like this, you're leaving money (and time) on the table.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.