This Microsoft Office license outfits your PC with eight helpful apps for just $5 each.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A report by Salesforce revealed that more than 50% of entrepreneurs tackle most of their business operations themselves. If you're in the majority and handling things on your own, it's important to make sure you have the right tools.

This Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license gives you a suite of reliable apps you know and love. Right now, you can own them all for just $39.97 (reg. $219.99) through July 15.

Streamline your workflow with these eight Microsoft Office apps

From writing contracts and building budgets to emailing clients and creating presentations, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 has eight essential apps ready to help you tackle everything on your to-do list.

This lifetime license gives you permanent access to classics like Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint, and newer additions like Teams, OneNote, Access, and Publisher — all for just $5 each.

Don't worry about this being an older edition; the 2021 version packs a lot of perks. It includes redesigned features and lets you take advantage of all the Microsoft tools that a professional needs. It also lets you own these apps, unlike Microsoft 365, which requires subscription fees.

You won't have to learn any AI integrations with this edition, and you can download the apps directly to your device, so there's no reliance on the cloud. Just make sure your PC is running Windows 10 or 11 before purchase.

Outfit your PC with this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for only $39.97 (reg. $219.99) through July 15.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.