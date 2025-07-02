Power Through Your To-Do List With This $40 Microsoft Office License This Microsoft Office license outfits your PC with eight helpful apps for just $5 each.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A report by Salesforce revealed that more than 50% of entrepreneurs tackle most of their business operations themselves. If you're in the majority and handling things on your own, it's important to make sure you have the right tools.

This Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license gives you a suite of reliable apps you know and love. Right now, you can own them all for just $39.97 (reg. $219.99) through July 15.

Streamline your workflow with these eight Microsoft Office apps

From writing contracts and building budgets to emailing clients and creating presentations, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 has eight essential apps ready to help you tackle everything on your to-do list.

This lifetime license gives you permanent access to classics like Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint, and newer additions like Teams, OneNote, Access, and Publisher — all for just $5 each.

Don't worry about this being an older edition; the 2021 version packs a lot of perks. It includes redesigned features and lets you take advantage of all the Microsoft tools that a professional needs. It also lets you own these apps, unlike Microsoft 365, which requires subscription fees.

You won't have to learn any AI integrations with this edition, and you can download the apps directly to your device, so there's no reliance on the cloud. Just make sure your PC is running Windows 10 or 11 before purchase.

Outfit your PC with this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for only $39.97 (reg. $219.99) through July 15.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This New AI Startup Led By a Former OpenAI Exec Is Offering $500,000 Salaries

Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer at OpenAI, launched her secretive startup in February — and is paying top dollar for technical talent, according to new filings.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

This Navy SEAL Commander Says Leaders Aren't Born or Made — They're Chosen Based on One Thing

We asked a retired special operations leader about what makes effective leadership. His answer challenges everything you think you know about who gets to lead.

By Jon B. Becker
Business News

Microsoft Claims Its AI Is Better Than Doctors at Diagnosing Patients, But 'You Definitely Still Need Your Physician'

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman says that the AI tool is one step closer to providing high-quality medical advice for Copilot and Bing users.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Tired of 'Culturally Obtuse' Products, This 27-Year-Old Took His Side Hustle From $1,000 a Month to 7-Figure Revenue: 'Pick the Right Opportunity to Pursue'

Victor Guardiola of Austin, Texas used skills he'd learned working at a startup to launch his own consumer packaged goods business.

By Amanda Breen
By Erin Davis