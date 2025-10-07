Power up Your Business with a $180 MacBook Air

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business means making smart investments—and this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ is exactly that. Priced at just $179.97 (MSRP $999) with free shipping, this lightweight workhorse can be perfect for entrepreneurs who need a reliable laptop on the go, or small teams that need quality gear without breaking the budget.

Whether you’re in real estate, consulting, marketing, education, or running a lean startup, having a dependable, travel-friendly machine matters. This refurbished MacBook gives you the performance to handle spreadsheets, presentations, emails, and client calls—no matter where work takes you.

Key specs:

13.3″ Display with 1440 x 900 resolution for crisp presentations

128GB SSD for fast access to essential files

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to stay connected on the road or in the office

12-hour battery for cross-country flights, client meetings, or a full day on the floor

Grade A/B refurbished: Light cosmetic wear, solid internal performance

Whether you’re gearing up for a busy quarter, setting up new hires, or simply want a capable travel laptop that won’t eat into your budget, this 2017 Air is one of the savviest tech deals you’ll find.

Get this quality refurbished MacBook Air while it’s just $179.97 (MSRP $999) through November 2 with free shipping.

