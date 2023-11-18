Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs work hard, but that doesn't mean they can't play hard, too. No matter what your favorite pastime is, it's important to ensure you're getting downtime. This is especially true for business owners since the average work week for an entrepreneur is 12 hours longer than most people's standard 9-to-5 schedule (per TeamStage).

If you've ever considered winding down with some gaming but aren't sure what system you'll like the most, there's now a great place to see if the world of Xbox is for you. A one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now just $9.97 — nearly $20 off the usual price — for a limited time, ready for you to test and have some fun.

Applicable to both brand new and existing users, this one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you a taste of the fun so you can see if it's for you. You'll get access to more than 100 high-quality games, an EA play membership, and exclusive content you won't see elsewhere for one seriously low price.

Aside from all the games you'll grow to love, you will also unlock access to all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. There, you can connect with other gamers and receive free games every month while also taking advantage of a massive 50% savings in the Xbox store. This one-month pass provides more games than you'd ever get to enjoy, serving as a great taste of the platform.

Unwind with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for just $9.97, almost $20 off the usual price of $29, right here for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.