Save 66% on a One-Month Subscription to Xbox Game Pass It's just $9.97 for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs work hard, but that doesn't mean they can't play hard, too. No matter what your favorite pastime is, it's important to ensure you're getting downtime. This is especially true for business owners since the average work week for an entrepreneur is 12 hours longer than most people's standard 9-to-5 schedule (per TeamStage).

If you've ever considered winding down with some gaming but aren't sure what system you'll like the most, there's now a great place to see if the world of Xbox is for you. A one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now just $9.97 — nearly $20 off the usual price — for a limited time, ready for you to test and have some fun.

Applicable to both brand new and existing users, this one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you a taste of the fun so you can see if it's for you. You'll get access to more than 100 high-quality games, an EA play membership, and exclusive content you won't see elsewhere for one seriously low price.

Aside from all the games you'll grow to love, you will also unlock access to all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. There, you can connect with other gamers and receive free games every month while also taking advantage of a massive 50% savings in the Xbox store. This one-month pass provides more games than you'd ever get to enjoy, serving as a great taste of the platform.

Unwind with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for just $9.97, almost $20 off the usual price of $29, right here for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Video Games Hobbies Xbox

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Get This AI Meeting Assistant and Save More Than $100

Starting enjoying better, smarter meetings with Laxis AI Meeting Assistant.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

This Python Coding Bundle is Just $36 Through November 27 Only

Learn one of the leading programming languages for a great price (regularly $196).

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

Shark Tank's Most Successful Brand of All Time Wasn't Even Supposed to Be a Business at First. Here's How It Became One With $1 Billion in Lifetime Revenue.

Randy Goldberg and David Heath co-founded Bombas, a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand on a mission to help those in need, after an eye-opening discovery on Facebook.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'The Board No Longer Has Confidence In His Ability': ChatGPT Fires Controversial CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, removed CEO Sam Altman after an internal investigation found he was not consistently truthful with the board.

By Jonathan Small
Side Hustle

Start an Affiliate Marketing Side Hustle with Ease

Supercharge your website with new passive revenue streams thanks to Auto Affiliate Links.

By Entrepreneur Store