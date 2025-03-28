Save Money on Software With This Microsoft 365 Plan That Covers Six Users With a one-time payment of $99.99, entrepreneurs can get one year of access to Microsoft 365 for themselves and their employees.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

Companies spend upwards of 18% of their yearly revenue on software, according to data from Statista. If your business or team relies on Microsoft for access to productivity apps, you may be spending about $144 per user (annually) just for access.

What if you could streamline your business' spending on employee productivity software? That's possible with Microsoft 365, and no, it's not the standard plan you're likely thinking of. By opting for this group plan instead, you can save nearly $45 ... and cover the needs of up to six users. Grab this Microsoft 365 one-year subscription for just $99.99 (reg. $129).

Microsoft productivity apps and more

For starters, all users on your Microsoft 365 plan—whether they're employees, partners, or even your family members—get full access to the following to streamline their workdays:

  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Defender
  • OneDrive
  • Outlook
  • Editor
  • Clipchamp
  • OneNote
  • Publisher (PC only)
  • Access (PC only)

Each user can use apps simultaneously and separately on a variety of devices, including PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, etc. Apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint also have design, writing, and speaking suggestions.

Along with access to those productivity apps, this subscription comes with a host of additional features designed for entrepreneurs and businesses.

Microsoft's AI-powered assistant, Copilot, is included with this Microsoft 365 plan. Entrepreneurs and employees alike can use it to automate rote tasks, answer queries, get content and copy assistance/generation, and so much more. In addition, every user on this 365 plan gets 1TB of cloud storage, ensuring all files, photos, emails, videos, and other media can be stored locally and securely.

With your purchase comes Microsoft support, just in case you or your employees run into access issues or have questions.

Save your business money and meet your team's software needs by grabbing this one-year Microsoft 365 subscription for up to six users, now just $99.99 for a little while longer.

Microsoft 365: 1-Year Subscription (Family/Up to 6 Users)

Only $99.99 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.
