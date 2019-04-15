Save Time and Money With This Social Media Automation Tool

Still creating social media reports manually? Save hours of effort with Social Status.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

John Schnobrich

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

"You can't improve what you don't measure" is an age-old adage that is widely practiced in management. But the same ethos can be applied for social media marketing. After all, how else will you know if the strategies you put in place contribute to your bottom line? How will you figure out which tactics to maintain and abolish if you have nary an idea of their efficacy?

It's understandable, then, that digital marketers expend so much effort in building comprehensive reports to their bosses and clients to show them what works and what doesn't. In fact, the average marketer spends around 20 hours a month slapping together reports. Frankly, that's too much time spent on wrangling a cascade of spreadsheets, screenshots, and slides, and jumping from one tool to another. That time could be better reserved for finetuning and iterating social media marketing efforts instead.

Social Status is a powerful tool that takes the hassle out of social media reporting. Used and trusted by thousands of marketers, businesses, and agencies, including the likes of Microsoft, Havas, and Ogilvy, it offers an all-in-one solution to track, analyze, and quantify social media performance — sans the need for pouring countless hours compiling reports.

Think of Social Status as the Swiss army knife for social media reporting. It integrates all the products needed to put together meaningful reports, including Profile Analytics, Ad Analytics, Competitor Analytics, and Influencer Analytics. You can plug in all the pages, channels, and profiles you manage into the platform, and it will yield full-funnel metrics like impressions, reach, link clicks, ad campaign performance, and a whole more. You can also use it to keep tabs on the performance of all the influencers you work with, as well as study how your KPIs stack up against your competitors. And to save you hours on designing slides, the tool will generate presentation-ready PDF reports for you on demand, so you have something to share with your clients.

Supercharge your social media efforts today with Social Status for only $89.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Productivity Social Media Social Media Marketing

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'I Don't Feel Like It's Unreasonable': A-List Actor Refused Service At Hotspot For Not Following Dress Code

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

By Emily Rella

Business News

TikTok Influencer Reveals She Makes $350,000 a Month on OnlyFans. 'Absolutely Unreal.'

When Tara Lynn promoted her OnlyFans page on TikTok, she saw her income more than double.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Jack Daniel's-Fed Whiskey Fungus Consumes Tennessee Town

Fueled by evaporating Jack Daniel's whiskey, the fungus is coating the town in a gray crust.

By Steve Huff

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

By Stephen Gould