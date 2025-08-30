Scan, Sign, and Manage Your Documents Right From Your Phone

Turn your phone into a secure, AI-powered document scanner, editor, and file manager for just $24.99 with code SCAN.

If your business or work depends on documents, you need a scanner that can do more than just snap a photo. iScanner is a top-rated scanning and document management app that brings professional-level tools right to your phone or tablet — with no ads, no recurring fees, and a focus on secure, high-quality output. Score lifetime access to iScanner for the price of $24.99 until September 7 by entering promo code SCAN at checkout (MSRP $199.90).

With support for iOS and Android, iScanner lets you digitize everything from contracts and receipts to handwritten notes and math equations. Use it to scan documents, export to PDF, Word, Excel, JPG, or even TXT, and automatically straighten, crop, and clean up pages with AI. It also offers full OCR support (Optical Character Recognition) in 20+ languages so you can extract and edit text from scanned documents with ease.

But iScanner doesn't stop there. You can sign forms, redact sensitive info, add watermarks, number pages, protect folders with a PIN, and even merge or split documents on the fly. Advanced scan modes let you handle IDs, passports, math problems, measurements, object counts, and QR codes. Plus, its intuitive file manager keeps everything organized with drag-and-drop, folders, and 200MB of included secure cloud storage.

For freelancers, remote teams, and small businesses, this is a pro tool built for real-world document workflows on your iPhone, iPad, or Android.

