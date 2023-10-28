Secure a Gaming and TV Console Preloaded With Android 9 for Just $90 Take advantage of this limited-time deal (regularly $149) before it's too late.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Being a working professional can make time go by remarkably fast. With the days and weeks whizzing by you, it might be a surprise when the holidays are around the corner, the malls are packed, and you still have to do all of your shopping. Don't let that happen this year. You can get a child- or adult-friendly deal with this discount on an Android 9.0 Gaming & TV Console with Preloaded Games, which is on sale for just $89.97 (reg. $149) through October 31st.

Billed as a retro console, this gaming and television system comes preloaded with over 75 emulators and nearly 46,000 retro games. This well-equipped system includes a variety of game types, including puzzles, races, mazes, arcades, and so much more. In addition to the EmuELEC 4.6 gaming system included with this console, there's also an Android TV 9.0, which is a verifiable smart TV that can support streaming with your favorite apps like Google Play, Netflix, Plex, Emby, and HBO.

This easy-to-setup system also comes with Wi-Fi and ethernet connectivity capabilities, so you can set up your streaming the way you like. Its Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity also lets you pair your gaming and watching with the sound quality that best suits you.

Video games can offer kids a great activity and families a fun way to bond. This retro console and TV combo will be on sale for a limited time only, so don't miss this chance to save on a great gift.

Get this Android 9.0 Gaming & TV Console with Preloaded Games on sale for only $89.97 (reg. $149) through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Video Games Video gaming

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'It Was Alarming': Restaurant Charges Family With Children $50 Fee, Lists Reason as 'Adults Unable to Parent'

Toccoa Riverside Restaurant is located in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

5 Books That Will Change The Way You Think About Being an Effective Leader

Want to improve the way you lead? Learn from those who blazed the trails you hope to follow.

By Lucas Miller
Living

Unleash Unshakable Confidence in 7 Days: The Neuroscience-Backed Blueprint

In the cut-throat business world, self-doubt can be the difference between success and failure, costing you everything.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Knaus Berry Farm Will Reopen on Halloween, 8 Months After Brutal Attack on Co-Owners

The reopening is marked by tragedy, as the co-owners, Herbert and Rachel Grafe, were victims of a vicious assault in February, resulting in Rachel's passing.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

This 27-Year-Old Harvard Dropout Started a Hedge Fund Out of a Garage — Now She Manages Nearly $1 Billion in Assets

Eva Shang, who met co-founder and fellow Harvard undergraduate Christian Haigh at a club on campus, admits it's "very unusual for college students to start a hedge fund."

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Stupid Idea Overall': McDonald's Is Making a Major Change to the Beloved McFlurry

The sweet treat has been a staple at the fast-food chain for decades.

By Emily Rella