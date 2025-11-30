Consolidate Your AI Usage and Secure Your Team 40+ AI Models Forever

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to GPT-4, Claude 3, Gemini Pro, and 40+ other AI models with this 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription for $74.97 (reg. $540). No monthly fees, ever.

If you’re paying for ChatGPT Plus and separate transcription tools, you’re probably spending $60–$100 monthly on AI subscriptions. 1min.AI consolidates it all into a single lifetime purchase for $74.97.

What you get

This isn’t just another AI wrapper. 1min.AI gives you direct access to premium LLM models that most businesses pay hundreds per year to use separately. You’ll get GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, Claude 3 Opus, Gemini Pro 1.5, Llama 3, and more, all in one dashboard.

The Advanced Business plan includes 4 million credits monthly, which translates to over 1 million generated words, 1,186 images, or nearly 15,000 seconds of transcribed audio each month. Plus, you earn 15,000 free credits daily just by logging in. That’s 450,000 bonus credits monthly.

Consolidate your AI usage into one single-payment tool

You can use this platform for content creation with blog generators, grammar checkers, and social media comment tools. It handles visual assets through image generation, background removal, upscaling, and editing.

The platform processes documents with PDF summarization, translation, and Q&A features. It also covers audio and video production with text-to-speech, transcription, and video editing capabilities. Team collaboration is built in, supporting up to 20 members with sharing and management features.

These tools assist with creative and professional tasks, though human oversight and editing may still be needed for the best results.

Who this works for

Rated 4.7/5 stars by shoppers from the Entrepreneur Store, this deal is ideal for professionals who are managing multiple AI subscriptions and want to consolidate costs.

Small business owners need professional AI tools without recurring fees. Marketing teams regularly create content, visuals, and videos. Anyone who’s tired of tool-switching between platforms to get work done will find value here.

Get this 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $74.97 (reg. $540) and stop paying monthly for AI tools you’ll use for years.

