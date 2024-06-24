Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and team leaders who are pushing those surrounding you to try as hard as they can, you need to make sure you're equipping them with the right tools to do so. For PC users, that means making sure their computers are outfitted with the latest and most recommended operating system available.

To help out, try picking up Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for $24.97 (reg. $199) for a limited time. Featuring advanced designs for security, productivity, and collaboration, this OS is worth prioritizing, especially while it's available for such a remarkable rate.

Among Windows 11 Pro's most attractive features is its new integration of the AI-driven Microsoft Copilot, which uses GPT-4 Turbo to offer natural language interaction. This way, your team members can ask their computers directly how they can best perform a given task.

Copilot can also streamline processes like systems settings management by helping change Bluetooth settings or by applying visual settings like Dark Mode, for example. You can access Copilot easily by pressing the Windows key and C at the same time. From there, you can command it with prompts like "Open Word" or "Begin meeting."

Windows 11 Pro also stands out among users because of its advanced security offerings like Microsoft Information Protection and BitLocker encryption. Its comprehensive and reliable offerings are well reflected in its average rating of 4.7/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store.

Take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to grab Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for $24.97 (reg. $199) for a limited time.

