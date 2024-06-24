Get All Access for $5/mo

Set Your PC-Using Employees Up with Windows 11 Pro for $25 This updated operating system features top-of-the-line security, AI support, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and team leaders who are pushing those surrounding you to try as hard as they can, you need to make sure you're equipping them with the right tools to do so. For PC users, that means making sure their computers are outfitted with the latest and most recommended operating system available.

To help out, try picking up Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for $24.97 (reg. $199) for a limited time. Featuring advanced designs for security, productivity, and collaboration, this OS is worth prioritizing, especially while it's available for such a remarkable rate.

Among Windows 11 Pro's most attractive features is its new integration of the AI-driven Microsoft Copilot, which uses GPT-4 Turbo to offer natural language interaction. This way, your team members can ask their computers directly how they can best perform a given task.

Copilot can also streamline processes like systems settings management by helping change Bluetooth settings or by applying visual settings like Dark Mode, for example. You can access Copilot easily by pressing the Windows key and C at the same time. From there, you can command it with prompts like "Open Word" or "Begin meeting."

Windows 11 Pro also stands out among users because of its advanced security offerings like Microsoft Information Protection and BitLocker encryption. Its comprehensive and reliable offerings are well reflected in its average rating of 4.7/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store.

Take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to grab Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for $24.97 (reg. $199) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Living

How Adopting a 'Miracle Mentality' Can Transform Your Life

On this episode of 'The Jeff Fenster Show,' Tim Storey shares his insights on the role of mentors, the importance of humility, and the keys to achieving success.

By Jeff Fenster
Growing a Business

Free Webinar | July 10: How to Get Your Products Sold in Stores

Join Ross MacKay, co-founder of Daring and founder of Cadence, as he shares his expertise on successfully getting your products onto store shelves. With experience in placing products in over 40,000 stores nationwide, Ross will provide actionable insights on creating a demand-driven brand from the start.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Culture

Inflation's Next Victim Is Your Freedom — Here's Why

We get it… Most people are tired of hearing the same old story about how the American Dream is dead; however, there's a different, more bleak aspect to that reality that far too few people have yet to realize.

By Solo Ceesay
Business Solutions

Download Images in Bulk with This $30 Lifetime Subscription

This Imaget Bulk Image Downloader enables batch image downloading with 100-percent quality retention.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Layoffs Have Dominated Headlines For the Last Few Years — and Great People Are Being Let Go. Here's How to Snatch Them Up Before Someone Else Does.

As leaders of growing companies, success depends on our ability to acquire and keep the very best talent. With the right strategy, you might hire a game-changer.

By Brad Rencher
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel