Streamline Your Business Documents With This Lifetime PDF Editor for Less Than $25

TL;DR: Get PDF Converter & Editor for $23.99 (reg. $99.99) with code CONVERT through January 11th, and handle all your document conversions, editing, and OCR needs without monthly fees. Pay once, use forever.

Managing documents efficiently separates successful entrepreneurs from those drowning in administrative work. If you’re still copying and pasting between formats or paying monthly for Adobe subscriptions, there’s a better way.

Through January 11th, the PDF Converter & Editor handles everything from basic conversions to advanced OCR text extraction for just $23.99 with code CONVERT. That’s 76% off and yours for life.

Convert PDFs with ease using this highly rated tool

No add-ons. No premium tiers. This tool converts PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and image formats while preserving your layouts. It also goes the other direction, creating PDFs from virtually any document type.

The OCR technology extracts text from scanned documents. This is perfect for when clients send image-based contracts or you need to digitize paper receipts for expense reports. Convert those files into editable formats in seconds instead of retyping everything manually.

Built for real business workflows

Merge multiple documents for comprehensive client proposals. Split large files to share specific sections with team members. Compress oversized PDFs before emailing. Create professional forms for invoices or client intake.

Security features include password protection for sensitive files and watermarking to protect your intellectual property. Annotation tools let you review documents with collaborators without printing a single page.

Who this is for

This deal works for:

Business owners who are tired of subscription fees eating into margins

Professionals who receive scanned documents from clients

Anyone juggling multiple file formats across projects

Teams needing reliable tools on both Windows and Mac (two-device license included)

For entrepreneurs who prefer ownership over renting, this is straightforward value.

Rated 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot, this PDF Converter & Editor: Lifetime License is available for $23.99 (reg. $99.99) with code CONVERT through January 11th.

