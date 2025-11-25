Streamline Your Business Operations With This $19.97 AI Automation E-Degree

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs who leverage AI tools say they can save 10 hours to 15 hours per week on routine tasks. For business owners who are already stretched thin, those hours represent real money and real momentum.

What you’re getting

This isn’t theory. It’s hands-on training built for entrepreneurs who need AI to work for them, not just around them.

This bundle includes courses on automation, data visualization, industry-specific ChatGPT customization, and coding fundamentals. Two stand out for practical business impact:

Automation for business operations. Learn to eliminate repetitive workflows for customer emails, data entry, and scheduling, and free up time to focus on strategy instead of maintenance. Set it up once, save hours every week.

AI-powered data visualization. Turn spreadsheets into investor-ready presentations. This course teaches you how to transform raw numbers into compelling visual stories that board members and partners actually understand.

You’ll also get training on communication enhancement, creative applications, and ChatGPT customization across industries. Everything’s designed for beginners, so no technical background is required.

This deal makes sense if you’re:

Running a lean operation and need AI to fill gaps without hiring

Presenting metrics to investors or stakeholders regularly

Managing multiple responsibilities and looking for legitimate time savings

Ready to adopt AI tools but unsure where to start

For business owners who prefer ownership over renting, this is a one-time purchase that keeps delivering as AI evolves.

