Entrepreneurs Can Save Hours Every Week With This All-in-One AI Platform

Squarespace surveyed entrepreneurs and found that 70% say AI tools save them as much as 10 hours every week. So imagine how much time you could save if you didn’t have to tab hop between AI models, and you could input all your queries in one place? That’s what 1min.AI offers: a platform that unites top AI models in one convenient spot.

Right now, you can save big on a lifetime subscription to 1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan and get it for just $74.97 (reg. $540) through January 31.

This all-in-one AI tool can save you even more time as an entrepreneur

If you’ve already found ways that AI can decrease your workload, save even more time with some help from 1min.AI. This powerful platform serves as a one-stop shop, allowing you to query the top AI models — like ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, Mistral, and more.

Aside from preventing continuous tab-hopping, 1min.AI takes the guesswork out of determining which AI model is best for your request. Simply enter your inquiry into 1min.AI and receive an AI-generated image, blog post, or coding assistance. Be sure to review the output once it’s complete, as light editing may still be needed.

1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan gives you an unlimited prompt library, unlimited storage, and unlimited brand voice options. You’ll also have access to weekly updates and 4 million credits every month.

Curious what your credits can do? Four million credits is enough to write 1,112,500 words per month, research up to 5,933 SEO keywords per month, generate up to 1,186 images per month, and create up to 37 videos per month. If you need additional credits, you can earn them for free by using the app, referring friends, or leaving a review.

