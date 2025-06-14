Streamline Your Workflow With This $30 Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 License Outfit your PC with seven helpful apps thanks to this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license.

TL;DR: Secure a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license for only $29.97 (reg. $229) through July 20.

Entrepreneurs clock an average of 52 hours a week, often juggling everything from emails to spreadsheets, according to Shopify's Entrepreneurship Trends 2024 report. If you're hoping to streamline your workflow and need some helpful tools to shave some time off that average, Microsoft Office can help.

Now is your chance to rediscover these tried-and-true apps with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $229) through July 20.

Unlock 7 essential Microsoft Office apps for one low price

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows is ready to help you tackle your workday, providing must-have apps that let you get more done. This particular license comes with seven helpful tools.

You can draft a document in Word and then send it in Outlook. You can also create a spreadsheet in Excel and present it in PowerPoint to colleagues. You'll also have access to newer additions like OneNote, Publisher, and Access. With this deal, each costs less than $4.

This license lets you enjoy these apps for life, no subscriptions required. It's a 2019 edition, but don't think that means it's outdated. It has been redesigned with improved cloud connectivity and enhanced features, like new presentation tools in PowerPoint, updated email and contact management features in Outlook, and new analysis capabilities in Excel.

Make sure you're running Windows 10 or 11 before making a purchase. You'll receive an instant download after purchase. If you encounter any issues, you can contact Microsoft's free customer support.

Outfit your PC with a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license for only $29.97 (reg. $229) through July 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
