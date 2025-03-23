Supercharge Your Workflow with 1min.AI: for Less Than $80

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're a small-business owner or entrepreneur, you wear a lot of hats—but you don't have to take on every role alone when you get this deal. Secure all-in-one access to AI assistant models like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Gemini, and Leonardo.Ai with the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription for just $79.97.

This single subscription makes it simple to access the particular AI assistant you need when you need it. Pay once instead of juggling multiple monthly subscriptions. Give your workflow an impressive boost when you collaborate with AI to work more efficiently and accurately.

Meet the AI assistants

Need to convert a presentation into a video? Have a couple of calendars you need to stack? Turn these busywork projects over to one of the AI assistants best suited to it, such as:

OpenAI: GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, GPT-3.5

Anthropic: Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 2.1, Claude Instant 1.2

GoogleAI: Gemini Pro 1.5, Gemini Pro 1.0

MetaAI: Llama 3, Llama 2

MistralAI

Cohere: Command

Leonardo.Ai

Midjourney

Stability.ai

Shave hours off expanding content, editing images, keyword research, and reading full PDFs when you tap in one of the assistants to take over. With 4 million monthly credits (and the opportunity to earn another 450,000 with actions like referrals), you've got plenty of latitude to access the assistance you need.

With that Advanced Business Plan credit allowance in mind, you can accomplish tasks like generating over a million words or almost 1,200 images per month. Research nearly 6,000 keywords or transcribe about four hours of audio. You get access to unlimited storage, can add up to 20 members to your account, and can stash unlimited prompts in a library for further use.

Future-proofed subscription

Of course, this is all cutting edge right now, but what happens to this lifetime subscription when new, better, and more exciting assistant models emerge? Users get weekly updates so that they have access to the most refined versions of the AI models, which takes care of things in the short term.

However, with leading developers like OpenAI, Anthropic, and GoogleAI providing the foundation for 1min.AI, it's hard to imagine advancements won't come in leaps and bounds. Curious users should turn to 1min.AI's public roadmap to get a hint of what's coming and stay in the loop about exciting new developments.

Get access to more than a dozen AI assistants that can take on your writing or research busywork for life with the Advance Business Plan Lifetime Subscription to 1min.AI for $79.97 (reg. $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.