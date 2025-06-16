Take a Look: This Single AI Platform Pulls Together Some of the Most Popular AI Models 1min.AI combines ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, and more into one unified platform.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For modern business owners, just using AI is the baseline. A simple ChatGPT prompt might have been able to keep work moving quickly and competitively a few years ago, but industries have advanced. Now, the question isn't whether or not your business is using AI, it's whether you're business is using AI better, cheaper, and with more depth than your competitors.

If you want to go beyond simple prompts and use AI across your business, try 1min.AI. This single AI platform pulls together some of the most popular AI models like GPT-4.0 and Midjourney, so you can use them across projects for a lower price than you'd be able to get any of them individually. Right now, it's only $99.99 (reg. $540) to get a 1min.AI Advanced Lifetime Business Plan.

How does 1min.AI work?

Instead of juggling multiple subscriptions or jumping between different apps, 1min.AI puts everything in one place. You get access to multiple AI models, including OpenAI's GPT-4o, Anthropic's Claude 3, Google Gemini, Meta's Llama, and more. That means you can use the best models for writing, image generation, data analysis, customer service, and creative projects, all under one roof.

Beyond just text, 1min.AI also includes tools for image editing, video creation, audio transcription, translation, and even interactive PDF summarizing. Business owners can generate blog posts, social media content, product images, marketing videos, and customer outreach materials without needing separate platforms. Everything is powered by flexible monthly credits, plus there are plenty of ways to earn free credits just by logging in or referring others.

There's still time to get a 1min.AI Advanced Lifetime Subscription for $99.99.

