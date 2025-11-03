Take Work Anywhere With This $190 MacBook Air, the Lowest Price Ever

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When more than 800 entrepreneurs were polled by CNBC, it was revealed that 92% of them worked while they were on vacation. If you’re among those who are guilty of taking your work everywhere, you’re going to need a truly portable laptop. That’s where a MacBook Air comes in — Apple’s lightest weight laptop that still offers plenty of power.

Right now, you can take work anywhere with this 13.3″ MacBook Air, on sale now for the lowest price ever, just $189.97 (reg. $999).

Take your work anywhere with this sleek MacBook Air

When you’re an entrepreneur, it can be difficult to escape work. Since you’re liking lugging your laptop everywhere, you might as well make sure it’s a pleasant experience with a sleek, portable MacBook Air. This model weighs just 2.96 pounds, so it’s easy to pack in a carry-on or toss into a tote for a weekend getaway.

Despite its sleek stature, this MacBook Air is still packed with power and impressive features you know and love from Apple. A powerful 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM help you handle all the multitasking an entrepreneur handles. You’ll also have plenty of space to store important files locally with 128GB of storage.

Tackle all your work tasks on the ample 13.3-inch widescreen display, which features Intel HD Graphics 6000 to ensure crystal-clear visuals. This model has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities for easy connecting anywhere, and an impressive 12-hour battery life so you can handle a full day of work without needing a recharge.

This model comes with a grade A refurbished rating, which means it will arrive on your doorstep in near-mint condition, with virtually no signs of prior use, while you save over $800.

Act fast to get this 13.3″ MacBook Air for only $189.97 (reg. $999), while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.