The New Number 1 AI Agent to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep The breakthrough update that makes your business run like you've hired a full team.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs are still stuck treating AI like a writing assistant — pumping out blog posts, captions or emails and hoping it moves the needle. But OpenAI's latest update just changed the game.

This isn't another "AI tool." It's ChatGPT's new Agent — a fully autonomous virtual worker that can predict trends, reverse-engineer your competitors and even scan your Instagram for untapped revenue hiding in forgotten DMs.

In this video, you'll see exactly how solopreneurs are using it to run profitable one-person businesses on autopilot — replacing tasks that once took entire teams.

Here's what you'll discover:

  • Viral trend prediction: How this Agent spots breakout topics before they hit the mainstream — helping you publish first and ride the wave.
  • Competitor edge: A real-time playbook that reveals where your competitors are weak — and hands you the exact moves to outrank them.
  • Free PR on demand: How the Agent finds podcasts, researches hosts and drafts custom pitches that actually get you booked.
  • Revenue recovery: The hidden sales buried in your inbox and social DMs — and how this Agent brings them back to life.

The bottom line: this isn't about saving time. It's about building a business that grows without burning you out — one that works even when you're not online.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lessons from Macmillan's CEO on Leading Through Change Without Losing Your Why

Macmillan's CEO shares thoughtful lessons on leading through change, staying grounded in purpose and navigating the pressures facing modern businesses today.

By William Salvi
Buying / Investing in Business

The 'Topgolf' of Surfing Is a $65 Billion Opportunity

This business model turns cities into surf destinations.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

He Went From Delivering Pizza As a Side Hustle to Owning 270 Pizza Shops. Here's How He Did It: '[At First] It Was Chaos'

Nadeem Bajwa immigrated to the U.S. in 1991 and struggled to pay his college bills. Here's how his success story unfolded.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Domain Costs Can Spiral — Take These Steps to Stay in Control and Save Thousands

Domain brokers help brands secure premium web addresses, but hidden fees can inflate costs fast. Learn how to vet brokers, avoid markup traps and stay on budget when buying high-value domains.

By Michael Gargiulo