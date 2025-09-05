Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business in 2025 means an online presence—whether it's sending proposals over email, hosting client meetings on video platforms, or managing sensitive data through the cloud. But that also means exposure. Hackers, trackers, and digital clutter like malware-laden ads aren't just nuisances anymore; they're productivity killers and, worse, potential liabilities.

That's why the AdGuard VPN + Ad Blocker Family Security Suite is a terrific duo. Instead of piecing together multiple subscriptions and tools, this bundle gives you two essential layers of digital protection in one affordable package.

The five-year AdGuard VPN subscription encrypts your connection end to end, ensuring your online activity stays private no matter where you're working from—home, office, airport lounge, or hotel Wi-Fi, the company says. With servers in more than 60 global locations and lightning-fast performance, you're not trading speed for security. Add in a strict no-logs policy and you've got a tool built to safeguard both your business data and your peace of mind.

Pair that with lifetime access to AdGuard's advanced ad-blocker, and you've got a workspace that's lean, efficient, and safe. Beyond cleaning up distracting banners and video pop-ups, AdGuard blocks malware, hides you from trackers, and even includes parental controls for those balancing professional life with parenting responsibilities. Covering up to nine devices, it's an investment in keeping your entire digital ecosystem streamlined.

For business leaders, the real value here is focus. Less clutter means fewer distractions for your team. Stronger security means fewer risks for your bottom line.

At just $44.99 (MSRP: $439.39) for a 5-year AdGuard VPN and a lifetime ad blocker with code GUARD5, this is one of those rare opportunities where simplifying your digital toolkit also saves you money.

AdGuard VPN + Ad Blocker Family Security Suite

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.