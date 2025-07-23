These IT Skills Could Be the Career Edge You Need, for Just $35

If you're applying but not getting many interviews, it could be time to add new skills.

In a market this saturated, doing the bare minimum doesn't cut it anymore. Hiring managers want to see initiative, current tools, and certifications that align with real-world needs. If you're serious about landing your next role—or your first—this massive cybersecurity and IT training bundle might give you the boost you've been looking for.

Whether you have no degree, some experience, and are looking to add some new certifications to your resume, or you're starting completely from scratch, this $34.97 bundle can help you set and achieve new goals for way less than other courses online. You can get lifelong access to 16 courses for 89% off the usual price for a limited time (reg. $320).

Why $35 training courses can have a big impact

The bundle includes beginner-friendly training in cloud security, network defense, and ethical hacking, all designed to help you either break into the field or add valuable certifications to your resume. For example, if you're interested in cloud security—a rapidly growing area as companies shift their infrastructure online—you'll find step-by-step courses on securing platforms like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

If you're more drawn to hands-on cybersecurity work, training in tools like TryHackMe and Hack The Box lets you practice ethical hacking in simulated environments—great if you're eyeing roles in penetration testing or prepping for certifications like CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker).

For those looking to build network security skills, courses on Wireshark, Cisco CCNA, and FortiGate firewalls walk you through real-world troubleshooting and setup scenarios. These are perfect if you're pursuing careers in IT infrastructure, network administration, or system security analysis.

Even if you're starting from zero, you'll learn practical Linux skills, how to manage identities and permissions in AWS, and how to scan for vulnerabilities using tools like Nmap and Burp Suite. That means by the time you're done, you can confidently apply for entry-level roles or show employers that you're serious about staying ahead of the curve.

