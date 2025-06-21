This $180 Chromebook Offers Flexibility and Performance for On-the-Go Entrepreneurs

This Chromebook is designed for entrepreneurs who need power and portability, and now it's 45% off.

Almost half of entrepreneurs rely on their laptops daily, according to data from global market research firm Ipsos. That's not a huge shock, considering these portable computers let you get work done anywhere. As an entrepreneur, you're used to bringing work home… and on vacation. And right now, you can get a super versatile device, an ASUS Chromebook CM30, for just $179.99 (reg. $329.99).

This Chromebook is durable, versatile, and ready for your busy schedule

Entrepreneurs have to be flexible, and the ASUS Chromebook CM30 can keep up with everything a workday throws at you. It can even go from laptop to tablet, thanks to a detachable 10.5-inch touchscreen. There's also a garaged push-pop stylus with fast-charging technology that you can use to jot down notes, graphs, and more.

This 2-in-1 device lets you tackle anything anywhere, with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor that lets you do all the multitasking required of an entrepreneur. You'll also be working on the Chrome OS, so you'll have access to all the cloud-based apps you're already using.

8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage ensure you have sufficient space to download your favorite apps and save important files locally. Dual 5MP cameras are available on the front and rear, letting you take pictures, video chat, and more.

If you're hard on your devices, the ASUS Chromebook will be a great fit for you. It's made from a military-grade, durable aluminum chassis so that it can withstand heavy handling. You'll also be able to get a full workday in and more, thanks to the 12 hours of battery life.

This particular model is an open box device, which means it was likely excess inventory from store shelves. It will be verified to be in new condition and placed in clean packaging before it arrives at your doorstep.

Bring home an ASUS Chromebook CM30 for just $179.99 (reg. $329.99).

