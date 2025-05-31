Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One thing to keep in mind when getting a laptop to support your professional needs is that not every job needs the latest M-series MacBook. If your goal is reliable performance, decent battery life, and that always-satisfying Apple experience—without obliterating your tech budget—this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (from 2017) might be exactly what you're looking for.

At just $199.97, it's a compelling option for entrepreneurs, frequent flyers, remote teams, or anyone needing a no-fuss, high-functioning laptop. Whether you're outfitting new hires, building a small remote team, or just need a travel-friendly workhorse for flights and coworking spaces, this deal checks all the right boxes.

Powered by a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 128GB SSD and Intel HD Graphics 6000, this MacBook Air can easily handle productivity apps, video calls, and browser-based work. The 13.3-inch Retina display (1440×900) gives you enough screen real estate for spreadsheets, docs, or Netflix—no judgment here.

And with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 12-hour battery, you've got the flexibility to work wherever you find a signal and a seat.

A business-savvy no-brainer

Sure, it's not the newest model, but at this price, it's a smart choice for businesses that are looking to scale or support remote productivity without buying into another $1,000 machine. It's also ideal as a reliable secondary laptop for traveling professionals who'd rather not risk their $2,000 daily driver at airport security. It's been cleaned and inspected, and arrives with the possibility of some light scratching or minor blemishes.

All in all, it's a legit Apple laptop with great performance, for just $200. You'll get what you need, save what you don't, and maybe even impress a client or two with how resourcefully you roll.

