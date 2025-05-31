This $200 MacBook Air Handles Your Hustle Without Complaints Great battery, solid storage, and the Apple OS you already know.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

One thing to keep in mind when getting a laptop to support your professional needs is that not every job needs the latest M-series MacBook. If your goal is reliable performance, decent battery life, and that always-satisfying Apple experience—without obliterating your tech budget—this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (from 2017) might be exactly what you're looking for.

At just $199.97, it's a compelling option for entrepreneurs, frequent flyers, remote teams, or anyone needing a no-fuss, high-functioning laptop. Whether you're outfitting new hires, building a small remote team, or just need a travel-friendly workhorse for flights and coworking spaces, this deal checks all the right boxes.

Powered by a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 128GB SSD and Intel HD Graphics 6000, this MacBook Air can easily handle productivity apps, video calls, and browser-based work. The 13.3-inch Retina display (1440×900) gives you enough screen real estate for spreadsheets, docs, or Netflix—no judgment here.

And with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 12-hour battery, you've got the flexibility to work wherever you find a signal and a seat.

A business-savvy no-brainer

Sure, it's not the newest model, but at this price, it's a smart choice for businesses that are looking to scale or support remote productivity without buying into another $1,000 machine. It's also ideal as a reliable secondary laptop for traveling professionals who'd rather not risk their $2,000 daily driver at airport security. It's been cleaned and inspected, and arrives with the possibility of some light scratching or minor blemishes.

All in all, it's a legit Apple laptop with great performance, for just $200. You'll get what you need, save what you don't, and maybe even impress a client or two with how resourcefully you roll.

Get a top-quality refurbished Apple MacBook Air for just $199.97 (reg. $999) with free shipping when you order through July 20.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished)

