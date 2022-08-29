This AI Text-to-Speech Converter Broadcasts Your Message
For just $30 this software can really come in handy.
In the business world, it can often feel like you're speaking another language. You might struggle for a long time to speak to anyone about buying real estate in the metaverse, or negotiate a meeting in French, but you shouldn't have to worry about your customers misunderstanding you.
When it comes to video production and scaling your marketing, you want to communicate your message as clearly as possible. That means having a quality voiceover for your videos and audio versions for your content. If that seems like a lot of extra work, it's not when you have Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech.
This innovative product lets you create voice recordings and audio versions for YouTube videos, Facebook Ads, Instagram posts, and more so you can reach a broader audience and eliminate any confusion. The AI-powered text-to-speech engine can bring static content as diverse as social media, ebooks, PDFs, and other documents to life in more than 800 languages and voices.
Working with Speechnow is easy. Just add the text that you want Speechnow to transform into AI speech, choose your voice and language, create your file, and then export it in MP3, WAV, OGG, or WEBM format. It works with video creation software like iMovie, Lumen, Avid Pro Tools, Ableton, Camtasia, and more so you can seamlessly add voiceovers and audio elements to your content.
With a Speechnow Professional Plan, you'll have access to all voices and voice effects, unlimited audio file creation, and support for one million characters per month. That's more than enough to support a robust marketing operation.
Make your content more inclusive and more accessible. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Speechnow™ AI Text to Speech for just $29.99.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'Corporate America Is Killing Us.' Employees Share Gut-Wrenching Stories That Reveal a Compassion Crisis.
-
Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.
-
The 'Lipstick Effect' Exposes a Surprising Truth About Our Priorities in a Recession. Here's How Businesses Can Cash In.
-
'I'm Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start': How UOMA Beauty's Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
-
How to Overcome Adversity and Persevere as an Entrepreneur
-
Peek Inside the Bentley Residences, Which Feature an Elevator That Will Drop Your Car Into Your Living Room
-