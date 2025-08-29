Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Written by Natalie Nguyen

If you've ever lost a file and felt that slow wave of panic set in… yeah, same. Whether it's a contract that mysteriously disappeared, a proposal overwritten by a blank draft, or an entire folder gone after a USB formatting "oops," data loss hits even harder when you're running your own business.

That's why I keep EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard installed on every machine I own. And right now, you can grab a lifetime license for just $34.99 (regularly $149.95) when you use code TAKE30.

This tool has saved me more than once

EaseUS isn't some overly complicated tool for IT departments — it's clean, simple, and works fast. You launch it, pick the drive, and it scans for deleted or lost files. Then you just recover what you need. It handles everything from Word docs and spreadsheets to photos, videos, and even entire partitions.

If you're managing projects solo or working with a lean team where every file matters, this can be a real lifesaver. I once accidentally wiped a folder with three months of client assets. I recovered all of it in about 15 minutes. No drama and no data-loss horror story (that they heard of, at least).

A one-time cost that pays off long-term

The best part? You only pay once. In a world full of subscriptions, EaseUS gives you lifetime access for under $35. No recurring fees. No upgrade traps. Just a tool that's there when you need it — like a digital insurance policy for your business files.

Whether you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, creative pro, or anyone juggling client work and deadlines, this is one of those "set it and forget it" tools that quietly has your back, and will come in handy in any event a doc mysteriously goes missing.

Use code TAKE30 at checkout to get EaseUS's data recovery tools for life for just $34.99 through September 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Honestly, even if you only use it once, it'll probably pay for itself—and save you a major headache.

