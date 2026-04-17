Toss Your Scanner: This $26 App Gets the Job Done.

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There’s no getting away from it: Even in the era of digital documents, you still need a scanner every now and again. Whether it’s digitizing old documents, keeping copies of important contracts, or backing up a record of your expenses, a scanner is indispensable — but that doesn’t mean you need to keep an old-fashioned machine on your desk. The iScanner App puts all the power of a physical scanner on your phone, and you can get a lifetime subscription for $25.97, a substantial drop from the $199.90 regular price.

The iScanner app uses your smartphones camera to digitize images and documents of all kinds. It lets you choose the resulting format that you need, whether that be an image file type like PDF, TXT or JPG or a Microsoft Office-compatible document format like Word, PowerPoint or Excel. It has the capabilities of most desktop scanners, too, with AI tools that can automatically adjust borders and fix skews in your scans, and image editing tools that let you color-correct, mark up your documents, even add signatures.

The lifetime subscription comes with 200MB of storage for your images and scans. iScanner is compatible with both Android and iOS devices like iPhone and iPad, so you can use it no matter which operating system you prefer, but note that this deal is only available to new users.

Keep the scanning, ditch the scanner: With a lifetime subscription to the iScanner app, you’ve got scanning in your pocket.

Get a lifetime subscription to the iScanner App for $25.97 (reg. $199.90).

Want free Microsoft Office for life? This purchase gets you close. Just reach $100+ in your cart, add Microsoft Office 2021, and apply GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows) to claim it free through 4/19.

Gift with $100+ purchase promo ends April 19, 2026. Exclusions apply. Only one promo code applicable per order. Prices subject to change.

StackSocial prices subject to change.