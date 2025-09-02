Turn Your Expertise into a Published Book for Only $49

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Youbooks is a powerful AI platform that streamlines the creation of polished non-fiction books in hours, not months. For a limited time, get lifetime access to Youbooks, an AI non-fiction book generator for just $49, down from the usual $540—a smart, one-time investment for any professional or entrepreneur aiming to amplify their reputation and revenue through publishing.

Ideal for subject matter experts, creators, and YouTubers

Youbooks isn't just another writing assistant. It's a sophisticated, AI-powered non-fiction book generator that leverages a multi-AI engine, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama, to craft manuscripts up to 300,000 words long. Its multi-step (often more than 1,000 steps) internal workflow ensures each draft is coherent, refined, and publication-ready.

Whether you're a subject matter expert, niche publisher, non-fiction author, YouTuber, or content creator, Youbooks transforms your domain knowledge—ideas, blog transcripts, videos—into a structured manuscript. Upload your materials, define your angle, and let the AI do the legwork. It even stores up to 100 style samples and 100 source documents to maintain your voice and expertise throughout the text.

The perfect remedy for writer's block

Got half-baked ideas or fragmented notes? Youbooks lets you upload research, outlines, and writing samples to morph your rough drafts into polished, cohesive books.

Say goodbye to writer's block. Youbooks bypasses this entirely by turning a simple idea or prompt into a full-length manuscript. You retain control across style, tone, and structure, while letting the AI handle the heavy lifting. Whether you're launching thought leadership content or crafting a business guide, Youbooks eliminates the blank page anxiety.

The AI integrates up-to-date content via live web searches while composing, so your manuscript remains current and evidence-based. The export options (DOCX, PDF, EPUB, Markdown) make it easy to move straight into publishing platforms or PDFs for print-ready layout.

Build authority and boost revenue—fast

For entrepreneurs, a book is more than words. It's credibility, trust, and inbound marketing. Youbooks delivers professional-quality manuscripts swiftly, enabling business leaders to publish content-rich guides, niche industry analysis, or thought leadership materials—fast. This lifetime subscription grants 150,000 monthly credits, equating to ample content throughput: you could generate multiple average-length nonfiction books each month.

Whether you're a consultant, educator, or enterprise founder, Youbooks can turn your notes into polished, publication-ready books.

Get lifetime access to Youbooks, an AI non-fiction book generator, for $49 (reg. $540).

