Running a business often means ideas come faster than your keyboard can keep up. From mapping out project requirements to firing off client emails, leaders spend an overwhelming amount of time typing instead of executing. That's exactly what VoiceType AI does.

It's an AI-powered dictation tool that transcribes at up to 360 words per minute with 99.7% accuracy, making it 9x faster than the average typing speed.

With lifetime access now available for just $39 (MSRP: $154), VoiceType helps business leaders capture thoughts, notes, and strategies instantly—no matter which app you're in. It works across the platforms you already use, including Slack, Google Docs, Notion, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Trello, and more, so you don't need to change your workflow.

This isn't just dictation—it's a writing assistant. VoiceType automatically formats your text with punctuation, grammar corrections, and even tone adjustments depending on the app. Need to draft a professional email? Done. Want a clean project doc in Notion? Easy. Even in noisy offices or while whispering on the go, VoiceType adapts to your environment for reliable results.

For entrepreneurs, consultants, and executives alike, it's like hiring a personal scribe who never misses a beat. Whether you're documenting meeting takeaways, planning your day, or drafting proposals, VoiceType ensures you get your thoughts into action at the speed of speech.

Because in business, speed and clarity aren't just nice to have, they're the edge.

Get a lifetime of VoiceType AI for just $39 (MSRP: $154) and save yourself time forever.

