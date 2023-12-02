If you're in the market for a new laptop, then you won't want to miss this deal.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you're in a constant battle to do the best possible work at the lowest possible budget. That conflict likely extends to your technology, as well. How do you get the best tools at the lowest price? One great way to do it is by buying refurbished.

Refurbished tech has been previously owned, returned to the factory, and fixed up to work like new. It may have some cosmetic blemishes like dents or scratches, but it will still work just fine. So, if you're in the market for a new laptop, consider this deal on a 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3". Typically $649, it's just $449.99 when you buy refurbished.

This thin, lightweight MacBook Pro has a 13.3" IPS Retina display with LED backlighting and an Intel Iris Graphics 640 chip that supports smooth image and video processing. It runs on a 7th Gen Kaby Lake 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor with 8GB of RAM, giving you plenty of power for your business and multitasking needs.

If you're creating a lot of files, the 256GB SSD storage and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports support onboard storage and high-speed transfer to external devices. (You can also connect to Mac's discontinued but highly popular Thunderbolt displays.)

The MacBook Pro has a 54.5Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that lasts for up to ten hours on a charge. It offers 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 to get online and connect to peripherals, while the integrated microphones, stereo speakers, and 720p webcam support your hybrid working needs.

Gear up for a nice discount just in time for the holidays.

For a limited time, you can get this refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" for 30% off $649 at just $449.99.

Prices subject to change.