Entrepreneurs Can Upgrade Their Workflow for Just $40 With This AI Note-Taker Capture every idea and action item with help from this AI-powered note-taking app.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Faster Capital, 80% of professionals use digital tools to take notes. If you're still jotting things down with a pen and paper as an entrepreneur, it's time to take advantage of technology with My Notes AI Pro. Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to this powerful note transcriber and summarizer for just $39.99 (reg. $299).

Transcribe, summarize, and organize with this AI-powered tool

Tired of letting great ideas slip away? Let My Notes AI Pro help capture, organize, and enhance your notes with the power of AI. It's ready to transcribe and summarize everything from Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams meetings to in-person catch-ups to audio files you make late at night.

My Notes AI Pro eliminates the hassle of messy, hard-to-read notes by doing the work for you. It not only transcribes your thoughts but also generates clear summaries and outlines actionable next steps — saving you time, energy, and brainpower.

Need to share your notes? My Notes AI Pro makes it easy to export your transcriptions with just a few clicks. You can also use the app's organizational tools to sort your notes by topic, date, or project for easy access.

The app is compatible with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and features an intuitive interface that's easy to use. Once you get the hang of everything, you can unlock premium features like unlimited transcriptions, instant AI summaries, and meeting recordings.

Change the way you take notes with a lifetime subscription to My Notes AI Pro, now just $39.99 (reg. $299).

