Upgrade Your Workflow With Two Essential Microsoft Tools for Just $55 Outfit your PC with Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro — lifetime licenses that boost both your productivity and security.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 1.2 billion people worldwide use Microsoft Office, according to data from World Metrics. Some of these programs have been around since 1989, so they clearly have staying power. And now you can join this large pool of happy users for just $54.97 with The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle, on sale through July 20.

Outfit your PC with Microsoft Office and Windows 11 for just $55

Whether it's your first time using the Microsoft Office suite of apps, or it's been a few years (or decades) since you took advantage of their power, now's the time to outfit your computer with Microsoft Office Professional 2021. Not only will you receive eight helpful tools, but you'll also get a license for the latest operating system, Windows 11 Pro.

Boost your productivity with Microsoft Office essentials: Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, OneNote, Teams, Publisher, and Access. Don't let the 2021 label fool you — this version includes three more apps than the 2024 release. It also lets you work on familiar interfaces, without having to deal with AI integrations.

Once you've explored all the new apps, you can enjoy a new operating system with this Windows 11 Pro license. It was made with the modern professional in mind, so it's great for entrepreneurs. It also offers improved cybersecurity and DirectX 12 Ultimate, which improves your gaming experience.

Give your old PC a new lease on life with The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle, now just $54.97 (reg. $418.99) through July 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Do You Scale Without Burning Out? This Founder Asked for Help and Got a Wake-Up Call.

On this episode of Entrepreneur Therapy, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Kim Perell meet with a founder whose company is growing fast, but so is the pressure at home.

By David James
Business News

Here's What Companies and Services Are Open and Closed on Juneteenth 2025

Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in the U.S. in 2021.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Upgrade Your Workflow With Two Essential Microsoft Tools for Just $55

Outfit your PC with Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro — lifetime licenses that boost both your productivity and security.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Make Smarter Decisions Under Pressure, From an ER Doctor Who's Done It for 20 Years

We asked an emergency physician who studies decision-making under pressure about leadership. His insights reveal why the best leaders think like scientists of themselves.

By Jon B. Becker
Business News

The U.S. Added Over 1,000 New Millionaires a Day in 2024. Here's How That Compares to the Rest of the World.

UBS revealed its latest report on global wealth on Wednesday, which looks back on wealth trends.

By Sherin Shibu