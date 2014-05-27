WATCH: Kids React to Old Computers With Wonder and Confusion

Kids are easily the most tech savvy among us -- "digital natives" in the truest sense of the admittedly tired phrase -- which is why seeing them confronted with old tech is bound to produce some entertaining results.

YouTubers Benny and Rafi Fine, known as The Fine Brothers, showed the cast of their "Kids React" series a 70s-era Apple computer to varying responses – many were confused, particularly about the size and the lack of a mouse, but others were delighted. "It looks cool, I like pressing buttons," said Krischelle, 9.

The computer required several steps to turn on (as well as hitting the reset button to have it be of any use) and the lack of features turned out to be a bit rage-inducing. "Apps, games, websites. Everything. But this thing right here, has nothing!" said Brooke-Monae, 8.

Upon the reveal that it wasn't equipped for the internet -- a request for Google returned an answer of "syntax error," for Kacey, 9 -- Dylan, 12, astutely pointed out, "Pretty sure Timothy Berners-Lee didn't create it yet." Jayka, 11, asked "How do you look up homework?" When offered the library as a solution, she exclaimed "who wants to do that?"

But a computer game, that great equalizer, came to the rescue -- but in the form of a floppy disk. The graphics weren't too advanced, but Sydney, 6, thought it was an improvement on some of the games in the current Apple app store. "At least it's better Flappy Bird!"

Check out the entire video below.