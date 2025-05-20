Why Are Some Business Owners Ditching OpenAI for This Less Expensive Tool? GPT-4o, Midjourney, Gemini, and other AI models are yours forever with 1min.AI.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Artificial intelligence (AI) has fast become an essential part of modern business. However, these resources have been more difficult to come by for small businesses and individual ventures. Smaller companies just don't have the budget to purchase enterprise-grade access to AI tools individually, but that doesn't mean they need to stick to free OpenAI memberships and other AI models that waste more time than they save.

Instead, try 1min.AI. This all-in-one AI platform gives you access to the same AI models that are used in the high-end subscriptions: GPT-4 Turbo, Gemini Pro 1.5, and MistralAI, among others. You can use these models to generate copy, research SEO, transcribe audio, and perform a myriad of other tasks. And it's only $79.97 for a lifetime subscription, but only for a limited time.

What can you do with a 1min.AI subscription?

1min gives you a multitude of popular AI models that can integrate into workflows across industries. Generate copy using GPT-4 and GPT 4o, craft stunning visuals with Midjourney, or even use AI to summarize PDF documents.

Need to make a social post? You can use 1min to create a video, write a script, then convert that script to speech.

This AI platform operates on a credit system. Your plan gives you 4 million credits a month. That's the equivalent to more than 1 million words per month, nearly 6,000 SEO keywords, 1,186 images, removing 74 image backgrounds, or generating 37 videos. And you can even earn an additional 450,000 just from logging in every day. Plus, unused credits roll over.

This plan can be shared by up to 20 members on a team, so your whole company can benefit from a little AI assistance.

Equip your business with AI tools that will help you grow.

Get a 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan lifetime subscription on sale for $$79.97 (reg. $540). That's over 80% off, but only for a little while longer.

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Side Hustle Helping a Small Business? Here Are the Gigs That Pay the Most.

It's National Small Business Month — and a great time to start a side hustle.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Making a Change

A One-Time Payment of $20 Gets You Access to 1,000+ Courses Forever

Curated, high-impact courses across business, tech, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

These Are the College Majors With the Lowest Unemployment Rates — and Philosophy Ranks Higher Than Computer Science

An analysis of employment data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that some humanities majors rank higher than STEM majors in employment prospects.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme